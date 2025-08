IT’S (D)IFFERENT WHEN THEY DO IT:

ILLINOIS GERRYMANDERING: The congressional districts here in 1970, then now in 2025. They are carefully crafted to ensure a Democrat would win a majority of the state. The hypocrisy of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker to comment on Texas doing the same is insane. Yet another… pic.twitter.com/Dz3EQnJEVL

— Mark Weyermuller (@publicpolicyman) August 6, 2025