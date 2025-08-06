COME SEE THE ANTISEMITISM INHERENT IN THE LEFTISM: Schumer Picks His Successor.

It’s hard not to think of that vote when reading the news that, as expected, Brian Schatz has secured his place as Durbin’s successor as whip. That part is less important than what it sets up for the future: a relatively clear path for Schatz to eventually succeed Chuck Schumer as the party’s Senate leader. As Punchbowl reports today, the Hawaii Democrat “has secured commitments from a majority of Democratic senators in his bid to become their next whip, including a crucial new endorsement from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.”

Now, in fairness to Schatz, not all that much will materially change regarding anti-Semitism and Israel. The biggest difference with Schatz will be that he won’t pretend to agonize over his eventual concessions to the base. The party’s anti-Israel turn will speed up, mostly because we won’t have to sit through Schumer’s soul-[baring] monologues wherein he at least gestures at his lifelong promises to his Jewish constituents before doing nothing to protect or defend them.

Schumer’s betrayal is meaningful, because he came up through the most Jewish city in the world outside of Israel and insisted he be regarded as “Schumer the shomer”—Schumer the watchman, the guardian, the sentinel of his beleaguered people.