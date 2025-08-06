CHANGE YOU CAN BELIEVE IN: Trump admin nixes giant wind farm approved ‘last-minute’ by Biden team. “Following a review of the project by the Trump administration, officials at the Interior Department claimed to find ‘crucial legal deficiencies’ with Biden’s approval of the project, including certain statutorily binding criteria that were ignored, according to a press release announcing the decision to terminate the wind farm project.”
