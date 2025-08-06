GERRYMANDER HARDER!

They built their empire on rigged maps and now cry foul when the other side catches on. Fair play is their nightmare. When red states push back with equal force the whole rotten house crumbles. — For God & Country🇺🇸 (@RhombusReport) August 6, 2025

This is a level of desperation rarely seen, a governor strongly implying that she’ll keep gerrymandering until the Republicans have fewer than zero seats.

Amazing. She knows her state’s map is 9-0 blue. https://t.co/WS9V0Mob65 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 6, 2025

Maybe I shouldn’t joke. If there’s anyone able to rig negative representation, it’s Democrats.