As a partial heir to that fortune, Ms. Engelhorn grew up in a mansion in a chic part of Vienna. She attended French-language schools, describing herself as the sort of student who was “correcting grammar mistakes when I heard them.” She played soccer with boys and read voraciously. She said she lacked any awareness of class privilege.

When she saw friends living in small apartments, she wondered why they did not choose to live in a big house with a garden, which is “much nicer.”

“Privilege really gives you a very, very narrow view of the world,” she said.

At university in Vienna, Ms. Engelhorn’s perspective began to broaden.