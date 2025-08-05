LOCK’EM UP: Florida Preparing Second Immigration Detention Center In Addition To Alligator Alcatraz.

The second facility in north Florida has already been identified as Camp Blanding. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has, for weeks, fielded questions on the possibility of transforming Camp Blanding into a second immigration detention center in the Sunshine State but has consistently said that they were waiting until Alligator Alcatraz reaches full capacity.

“I’m willing to do Blanding once Alligator Alcatraz is filled, and so DHS has started moving in a significant number of people. I think you’re going to — and they’re starting to deport people from there too,” DeSantis said last month. “Remember, this is not the Ritz Carlton, ok?”