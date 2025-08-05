FAKE NEWS: When You’ll Do Literally Anything to Restrict Americans’ Gun Rights…Including Reanimating Your Dead Son. “While no actual Frankenstein-like attempts to piece bodies back together and expose them to lightning have taken place, generative AI technology was used last night by disgraced former CNN reporter Jim Acosta to ‘interview’ the deceased victim of a school shooting on what would have been his 25th birthday.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.