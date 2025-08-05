ACCOUNTABILITY: Trump’s Visa Crackdown Begins—Foreign Travelers May Now Face $15,000 Bond Requirement.

The U.S. State Department is preparing to implement a visa bond pilot program that may require foreign nationals from specific countries applying for B-1 (business) or B-2 (tourism) visas to post bonds ranging from $5,000 to $15,000. The 12-month pilot, outlined in a public notice set for release Tuesday, seeks to address the issue of visa overstays and bolster the screening of travelers from nations deemed high risk due to deficient vetting information.

The notice does not yet specify the countries that will be included in the program but promises to release a list at least 15 days before the program takes effect, with clear explanations for each country’s inclusion. The program is set to begin 15 days after the notice’s official publication and will run through August 2026.