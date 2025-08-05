CINCINNATI MOB ATTACK SUSPECT ACCUSED OF PUNCHING WOMAN IN FACE, APPARENTLY KNOCKING HER OUT, IS ARRESTED:

The male “accused of hitting the victim named Holly” during the recent Cincinnati mob attack has been arrested, WLWT-TV reported.

Patrick Rosemond, 38, was arrested Monday in Fulton County, Georgia, and has been charged with felonious assault and aggravated riot, Cincinnati police told WLWT.

Rosemond will be transported back to Cincinnati, the station said.

According to Fulton County Jail records, Atlanta police arrested Rosemond, and he was listed as a jail inmate Tuesday morning.

Holly is the woman who was punched in the face by a male during the mob beatdown — and apparently was knocked out as a result.

She recorded a tearful video in which she thanked those who’ve supported her.