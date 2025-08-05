KRUISER: From Vaudeville to YouTube: Late-Night Is Dying Because That’s How the Entertainment Industry Works “Anyone in the entertainment industry knows that it is all changing at a pace which is hard to keep up with. Nowhere is that more true than broadcast television, which is a dinosaur in cultural hospice care. Watching the spectacle of so many comics I know and other industry pros ignoring this harsh reality in defense of Colbert was just sad.”