THE NEW SPACE RACE: Lockheed Martin aims to test a missile-killing satellite by 2028.

With hundreds of billions of dollars potentially at stake, weapons maker Lockheed Martin said Monday it hopes to achieve a historic first: the test of a satellite weapon capable of destroying a highly maneuverable hypersonic weapon, within the next three years.

The concept is perhaps the most pivotal and ambitious portion of the Golden Dome missile defense shield plan, though Pentagon leaders are still considering key aspects of the shield’s overall architecture and few details are known about what it will look like. Gen. Michael Guetlein, confirmed recently to lead the effort for the Defense Department, said he would provide updated guidance to industry within the next 60 days. That guidance is expected to lay out more specifics of what the Pentagon wants industry to provide, without burdening them with overly specific requirements.

Regardless, the shield is likely to feature space-based interceptors, satellites designed to destroy adversary missiles before they hit their target.