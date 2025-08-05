WHAT WE DODGED: ‘China is happy:’ New memos expose Homeland Security’s concerns about Tim Walz CCP connections.

Newly released internal memos confirm the Department of Homeland Security and FBI had longstanding concerns about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his connections to the Chinese Communist Party, especially after he was selected by Vice President Kamala Harris as her presidential running mate last year.

Homeland Security turned over the documents to watchdog group Judicial Watch, which had filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request and sued the government earlier this year, seeking communications in an agency group chat that allegedly referenced the probe into Walz. The existence of those messages was shared with the House Oversight Committee last year by whistleblowers, but the Biden-era DHS resisted turning over responsive documents.

“China is happy,” one Homeland Security employee wrote in an explosive message to the group chat called “NST NFT Bi-Weekly Sync” on August 7, 2024, one day after Harris announced Walz as her running mate, the memos show. The employee linked a BBC News article detailing Chinese internet reactions to the choice, which were reported as largely positive.

In response, another employee, whose name is also redacted, suggested looping in the FBI due to its responsibility for domestic counterintelligence, the messages show.