COME SEE THE ANTISEMITISM INHERENT IN THE LEFTISM: Anti-Israel activism is ‘highly coordinated,’ Indiana University study concludes.

The “central node” is the national Students for Justice in Palestine, “which functions as a strategic and narrative hub,” Professor Günther Jikeli wrote in the 61-page report. Jikeli leads the university’s Institute for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism and is a recipient of the Raoul Wallenberg Prize in Human Rights and Holocaust Studies by the International Raoul Wallenberg Foundation and Tel Aviv University.

The researchers also wrote in their report that criticism of Israel is not always the same as antisemitism. “While political debate and student activism are vital to academic freedom, the rhetoric and actions of some groups now frequently cross the line into antisemitism, creating a hostile climate for many Jewish students and faculty,” the report stated. Many of the posts reflect Hamas messaging, the study alleges.

“Our analysis focuses on documented antisemitic incidents and on online activity where anti-Israel activism intersects with the glorification of violence and the amplification of extremist narratives,” the authors wrote in an introductory note.

However, many anti-Israel groups promote violence, the report alleges.