DOES ANYBODY REMEMBER LAUGHTER? The Critical Drinker on The Naked Gun: Are We Allowed To Laugh Again?

Christian Toto concurs with the Drinker’s assessment: The Naked Gun Shovels More Dirt on Woke Comedy’s Grave. “Perhaps the best part of ‘The Naked Gun’ is its running time – 86 tight minutes. That’s what a comedy should aim for – a not-so-hidden message to the team behind ‘Happy Gilmore 2: We Needed Two Hours to Include All the Gratuitious Cameos.’ Get in. Get out. Leave us laughing. ‘The Naked Gun’ clears that low bar. Hopefully, it’s a sign of very funny things to come. HiT or Miss: ‘The Naked Gun’ apes the comic chaos created by David Zucker in the ’80s. The results, while imperfect, are undeniably funny.”

(Classical reference in headline.)