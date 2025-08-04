THE 21st CENTURY ISN’T TURNING OUT THE WAY I HAD HOPED: Jim Acosta ‘Interviews’ AI-Generated Avatar of Deceased Teen Promoting Gun Control.

Former CNN host Jim Acosta “interviewed” an AI-animated avatar of deceased Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver on Monday to promote a gun control message. “I would like to know what your solution would be for gun violence,” Acosta asked the avatar, for an interview on his Substack. “Great question. I believe in a mix of stronger gun control laws, mental health support, and community engagement. We need to create safe spaces for conversations and connections, making sure everyone feels seen and heard,” Oliver’s avatar said. “It’s about building a culture of kindness and understanding. What do you think of that?” “I think that’s a great idea, Joaquin,” Acosta responded.

This isn’t creepy at all:

It’s not playing well with Acosta’s fellow leftists on BlueSky:

As Glenn rhetorically asks, “Can we add some intelligence to Jim Acosta?“