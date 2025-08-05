KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: This Week in Orange Jumpsuit Possibilities — Adam Schiff. “Schiff is a product of the California Democratic machine that is working overtime to corrupt and destroy the United States of America as we know it. At some point, one or more of them has to be stopped. Seeing him getting some comeuppance for the criminal abuse of his power would be satisfying and a boon for the future good for the Republic. Having someone that amoral and unprincipled in the United States Senate is dangerous.”