I’M NOT STUNNED AND THE BIAS IS ANYTHING BUT INADVERTENT: Fired ABC Journalist Makes Stunning Statement About Media Bias. “Terry Moran, a former senior correspondent with ABC News, recently admitted in a piece on Substack that his one-time employer is ‘almost inadvertently’ biased in its news coverage. This is something Americans have been privy to for quite some time, likely leading to the big GOP victories in the 2024 election cycle, but it’s always nice to have an insider confirm it.”