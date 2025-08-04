HAMAS LEFT HIM WITH NO OTHER CHOICE: Netanyahu decides on full occupation of Gaza Strip, IDF activity in areas with hostages, PMO says.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reached a decision for the full occupation of the Gaza Strip, including operations in areas where hostages are held, a source in the Prime Minister’s Office told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

The Prime Minister’s Office conveyed the message to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir: If this does not suit you, then you should resign.

Hamas responded to the reports about the intent to conquer Gaza, saying, “Israel’s threats are repetitive, worthless, and have no influence on our decisions.”

The announcement comes after months of talks in Doha between Hamas, Israel, and mediators to reach a ceasefire-hostage deal.