August 5, 2025

DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Misspent transportation dollars keep Colorado’s roads crumbling.

Last month, the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) quantified this dismal state of affairs: barely one-third of our state roads are in “good” condition, far below the national average.

According to Colorado Department of Transportation’s own analysis, 71% of all highway miles under state maintenance have less than 10 years of “drivability” remaining, including more than 800 miles where the drivability life is completely exhausted.

Why can’t we have good roads? It’s simple: those in charge at the State Capitol would rather discourage us from driving than use the taxes we already pay to properly maintain our highways.

In 2021, the Democrat-controlled legislature passed a $5.4 billion package of new “fees” – including a yearly increase in fuel taxes plus that irritating 29-cent charge only Coloradans pay on orders from Amazon – to boost the transportation budget.

The problem is most of that money isn’t spent to build or repair our highways.

“The state now takes transportation-related fees and directs them toward environmental mitigation, mass transit, and demand management efforts rather than infrastructure,” according to a study by the Common Sense institute that pierced the thick veil of obfuscation that is Colorado’s transportation budget.

Democrats took control. The rest was inevitable.

Posted at 10:39 am by Stephen Green