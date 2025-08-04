WOEING: More than 3,000 Boeing fighter jet, munitions machinists go on strike. “On Sunday, the 3,200 machinists, who work in Missouri and Illinois building and maintaining F-15 and F/A-18 fighter jets and munitions, voted to reject Boeing’s offer of a four-year contract that included a 20% wage increase, $5,000 ratification bonus and better retirement benefits.”
