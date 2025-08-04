GREG ABBOTT DROPS BOMBSHELL ON TX DEMS WHO FLED STATE: Return Today or Be Removed, Face Felony Charges.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement warning Democrats who fled the state to deny a quorum for his redistricting push that they have until precisely 3 p.m. Monday to return to their House duties or face removal from office.

Interesting choice of states for the fleeing Texas Dems: Woof! Even This CNN Journo Asks If TX Dems Realize How Bad It Looks for Them to Flee to Gerrymandered IL.

Some Texas Dems fled to New York State: Texas Democrats Make an Even Dumber Move, and You Just Have to Laugh at This Point.

Leftist threats and screams in recent years make Texas redistricting sound like pretty small beer in comparison:

Hopefully Abbott has thought through his response to the Dems, since I’m sure they assume he’s bluffing. This afternoon and tomorrow should be fun, whatever happens.

UPDATE: Axios can see the handwriting on the wall: “Texas House Democrats have broken quorum twice in recent history — in 2021 to Washington, D.C., in response to proposed voting restrictions and to Ardmore, Oklahoma, in 2003 over redistricting. Both times only delayed the inevitable passage of the bills they had opposed.”