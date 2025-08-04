WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? Crazy time: Illinois schools will test students’ mental health.

Illinois schools will provide annual mental-health screenings for all students in third grade and up, under a new bill signed by Gov. JB Pritzker. Students already are tested for vision and hearing problems.

The goal is to detect anxiety, depression and trauma before it’s “too late,” said State Senator Laura Fine (D-Glenview).

Parents can opt their children out of the screenings. If they don’t and their child is identified with a psychological issue, they’ll be given access to information on mental-health care in the area. What will schools do? That’s unclear.