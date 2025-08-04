THE UNFORGETTABLE FIRE: A Tribute to the Legacy of the U2: U.S. Air Force Confirms TU-2S Dragon Lady Broke Endurance Records.

The flight was conducted on a special date for the aircraft, the 70th anniversary of the very first Lockheed U-2 Dragon Lady’s accidental maiden flight in 1955. On that day, during a planned high speed taxi test with test pilot Tony LeVier at the controls, the prototype U-2, then known as Article 341, lifted from Groom Lake at only 70 knots.

The goal for this special anniversary was to complete the longest single flight this platform had ever attempted, flying across all 48 contiguous states of the United States. When the Dragon Lady landed the next day at Beale AFB, it had flown longer than 14 hours and traveled over 6,000 nautical miles, breaking the endurance records for an aircraft of its class, announced the Air Force.

It thus appears that the aircraft did not break the altitude record, although the press release did not provide details on this attempt, and the current exact altitude record remains classified. The U-2 is widely known for being capable of long flights at altitudes above 70,000 feet, but the exact altitude that it can reach has never been publicly disclosed.

“This flight is historic, and it is fitting that it was planned and flown by aircrew from the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, America’s longest-serving flying unit,” said Lt. Col. John “JESTER” Mattson, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron (RS) commander. “The character of war is changing, but our extreme ownership of our mission to build aircrew ready to exploit and dominate the electromagnetic spectrum and win, will never change. We continue to hone our combat competencies showcasing Beale’s capacity as a power projection platform to rapidly respond to adversary actions anywhere in the world.”