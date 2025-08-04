FINALLY:
You can now bet on what color the next dildo thrown on a WNBA court will be. pic.twitter.com/8il9I85dJi
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 2, 2025
FINALLY:
You can now bet on what color the next dildo thrown on a WNBA court will be. pic.twitter.com/8il9I85dJi
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 2, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.