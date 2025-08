AS A LONGSTANDING MEMBER OF THE PRO-HOTTIES CAUCUS, I ENDORSE THIS MESSAGE: ‘We Need Hotties to Convince More Lefties That Gun Ownership is a Good Thing.’

Get them down to the range where they’ll meet some of the friendliest and most helpful people in the world, and the next thing you know, they’ll be voting Republican.

Of course, some lefties are so anti-hottie that the messaging might backfire — but you don’t want those people armed, anyway.