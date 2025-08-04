HARDBALL:

Hold on, 5 minutes ago weren’t ‘mainstream libs’ trying to add two new states, pack the courts, get rid of the filibuster, and dismantle the EC? https://t.co/X8aZHBcqjN

The tit-for-tat won’t end until the Dems have been made to hurt the way they’ve hurt the GOP and conservatives — if then.

They were going to pack the Supreme Court. They were going to end the Electoral College. They were going to take Trump off the ballot.

Yes, sir. All bets are indeed off. https://t.co/NMRUxQWVOQ

— Rep. Mitch Little (@realmitchlittle) August 4, 2025