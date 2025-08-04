IT’S A SOLID HYPOTHESIS BECAUSE IT MATCHES VIRTUALLY ALL THE DATA WE’VE SEEN:

My hypothesis is that the only thing that changed is we found out every institution is corrupt and always has been. https://t.co/HFmmMRs8bZ

More from Weinstein’s address:

“I have no doubt that given an hour, the people on this panel could point to 100 examples of the pattern I have just described, while finding even a handful of exceptions would pose a significant challenge. We are left in a fool’s paradise. Our research universities spend huge sums of public money to reach preordained conclusions.”

“Professors teach only lessons that are consistent with wisdom students have picked up on TikTok, even when those lessons contradict the foundational principles of their disciplines. Once proud newspapers like the New York Times and Washington Post only report important stories after they have become common knowledge.”

“Morticians must now raise the alarm over patterns missed by medical examiners. The CDC has become an excellent guide to protecting your health, but only for people who realize you should do the opposite of whatever it advises. The courts, the last holdout in this ongoing inversion of reality, are now regularly used as a coercive weapon of elites against those who threaten them.”

“We have literally witnessed the Department of Homeland Security attempt to set up a truth ministry and declare accurate critique of government as a kind of terrorism. To my fellow patriots in the West, The pattern is unmistakable.”