2026 PREVIEW: The billionaire mall magnate who could jolt the California governor’s race. “For months, the prospect of Harris’ entry into the governor’s race froze the 2026 contest as candidates and donors waited to see if she would seize the frontrunner’s mantle. But if Harris was the largest domino still teetering, [Rick Caruso] the Los Angeles billionaire and former mayoral candidate was widely seen as a close second — and Harris’ pass has given him options.”