CHRISTIAN TOTO: Left’s Woke Playbook Won’t Work on Sydney Sweeney.
You know the drill. We all lived through it over the past decade, particularly following the Summer of Love protests after George Floyd’s death.
In a statement posted on American Eagle’s Instagram account on Friday, the retailer said the ad campaign “is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”
Translation: Pound sand. Sweeney has yet to publicly comment on the matter.
Now, the media is circling back to another part of the Cancel Culture playbook, hoping this one might stick.
The same Legacy Media outlets that fed the Russian collusion hoax, ignored a dementia-addled president and promoted misinformation tied to COVID-19 rushed into action. Multiple outlets revealed that Sweeney is a registered Republican.
Now, we got her!
Set aside the perfectly reasonable thought that we can’t hate the media enough. This time, their tactics won’t work.
It’s not 2020.
Flashback to Bridget Phetasy last year: Sydney Sweeney has brought boobs back.
See, back in my day, kids, boobs were everywhere. It was the Nineties and early Aughts. We had Pamela Lee and Baywatch. Jennifer Love Hewitt graced the cover of Maxim with her boobs. My girlfriends always used to complain about not understanding men — I told them, “stop reading Cosmo and start reading Maxim.” Our supermodels — like Tyra Banks and Cindy Crawford — had curves. Carmen Electra did one of the hottest photoshoots in the history of Playboy magazine in her 2003 cover spread. McCarthy was Playmate of the Year in 1993 and from there became a host of Singled Out on MTV. The Man Show with Adam Carolla and Jimmy Kimmel, had a segment that was just girls jumping on trampolines. We were a culture awash in tits — and it was glorious.
We could look at boobs and not feel bad about it — and that’s a good thing. In fact, I’d argue it’s a healthy thing. Boobs are fantastic. There’s a biological component that makes it totally normal to be fascinated by boobs.
Then came the advent of the highly-strung women’s site and, understandably, shit got weird. It’s been weird ever since.
But weirdness only works so long, before the normies start to notice, and reject the product, the message, and the ideology that’s driving it:
Is it a preference cascade? Maybe!
Regarding the people flanking Sweeney:
● Dunkin’ appears to release its own version of the American Eagle ad featuring actor Gavin Casalegno.
● Sophie Cunningham steals spotlight with ‘Hot Girls Eat Arby’s’ shirt before Fever-Sky game.
Incidentally, as a reminder of how wokeness has transformed the left into an unexpected bastion of Comstockian prudery, a flashback to twenty years ago:
People on the left are losing their minds over a Sydney Sweeney jeans ad. Remember this is how they started Monday Night Football one week back in 2004. Imagine if this aired today, reactions would be incredible:
