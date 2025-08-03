IF YOUR OPPONENT IS TEMPERAMENTAL, SEEK TO IRRITATE HIM: Israeli minister sparks anger by praying at sensitive Jerusalem holy site.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has visited the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem and prayed there, violating a decades-old arrangement covering one of the most sensitive sites in the Middle East.

Photos and videos of his visit show Ben-Gvir leading Jewish prayers at the compound, which is known by Jews as the Temple Mount, in occupied East Jerusalem.

Praying at the site breaks a long-time arrangement that allows Jews to visit the site but not pray.