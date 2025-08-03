August 3, 2025

DON’T BLAME THE MAN FROM MUMBAI; HE’S JUST A PLACEHOLDER UNTIL AI CHECKS YOU IN:

In the 1960s, artificial intelligence was portrayed as overseeing manned missions to Jupiter, or taking over the world. Today it’s ghostwriting term papers, and soon after it will be checking people into hotels. Do we need to worry about AI chatbots feeling angry about their comparatively lowly status versus their original career goals?

Posted at 1:45 pm by Ed Driscoll