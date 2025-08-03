DON’T BLAME THE MAN FROM MUMBAI; HE’S JUST A PLACEHOLDER UNTIL AI CHECKS YOU IN:

🔥🚨BREAKING: This La Quinta Inn hotel located in Miami is under massive fire after they hired employees located in India to check guests in instead of having Americans at the front desk. pic.twitter.com/W56Oc8aJ5W — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 3, 2025

In the 1960s, artificial intelligence was portrayed as overseeing manned missions to Jupiter, or taking over the world. Today it’s ghostwriting term papers, and soon after it will be checking people into hotels. Do we need to worry about AI chatbots feeling angry about their comparatively lowly status versus their original career goals?