THIS JUST IN: The internet doesn’t know what a Nazi is.

Two things happened online in the past week or so, both online, both quite mad. First was the spread of a podcast clip – hosted by “men’s health” influencer Myron Gains – featuring a rainbow coalition of Gen-Z Americans discussing whether Germany’s 1930s Jews had done something to make the Nazis hate them. They reimagined Hitler as someone who simply had to perpetrate a genocide because the Jews deserved it. The second event was an American Eagle jeans advertisement starring Sydney Sweeney. One of these moments caused a meltdown about the rise of Nazism, and it wasn’t the podcast. Within hours of the jeans campaign going live, Sweeney – who is guilty of nothing but taking a presumably sizable paycheck to model some pants – was being accused of Nazi dog whistling due to a word play in the ad: she claimed to have “great genes/jeans.” In response came TikTok video essays and lengthy X threads and a cacophony of chatter from talking heads debating just how sinister the ad is. This kind of feverish reaction would be far more credible if the people getting so worked up were consistent. The critics of the Sweeney ad – largely younger and leftist – are part of a growing population of Americans able to spot Nazi resurgences everywhere except, weirdly, those instances of actual attacks on Jews. I don’t remember seeing so many TikToks about the unprecedented rise of anti-Semitism in the real world following the shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, DC, or after the Jew-hating arson attack in Boulder, Co., last in June.

In the 1950s and ‘60s, when Birchers saw communists everywhere, their paranoia rarely got beyond the newsroom. Space for content was limited, whether it was a newspaper, the nightly TV news, or a weekly news magazine, and the vast majority of journalists didn’t share their politics. Today, there’s a 24-hour news cycle, and newsrooms chockablock staffed with leftists who already see the Bad Orange Man as Hitler incarnate. Since they share the worldview of the pants truthers, it’s not hard to understand how the ravings of some loonies on social media become amplified into actual news articles. (This pattern works equally well in reverse, of course; see also: Memories Pizza.) Or as America’s Newspaper of Record cogently reported last week:

Fortunately, American Eagle knows that the mob will quickly move on to the next big thing to be outraged about.