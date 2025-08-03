PALESTINIAN TERRORISTS RELEASE VIDEOS OF HOSTAGES BEING STARVED, TORMENTED, DIGGING OWN GRAVE:

Rom Braslavski, a 21-year-old resident of Jerusalem, was kidnapped by terrorists on October 7, 2023, from the grounds of the Nova festival, where he was serving as a security guard. “The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group on Thursday published a video of hostage Rom Braslavski, whom they are holding captive in the Gaza Strip,” The Times of Israel reported. “The terror group claimed that the six-minute video was recorded days before it lost contact with the captors holding Braslavski, and alleged that the hostage’s fate was unknown.”

On Saturday, Hamas released another video of [Evystar] David, showing him with a shovel digging his own grave in a terror tunnel.