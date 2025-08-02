HAMAS KICKS SAND IN THE FACE OF ITS EUROTRASH SUPPORTERS, RELEASES GROTESQUE VIDEO OF HOSTAGE:

Hamas has released a new hostage video, and this one is the most grotesque one yet. Evyatar David, who has been held since October 7th, 2023, can be seen digging his own grave in an underground tunnel. The signs of intentional starvation are unmistakable, with the hostage’s body severely emaciated.

That comes amid a rash of claims of mass starvation of Palestinians in Gaza by government leaders and the international press. So far, though, every piece of photographic evidence offered (that I have seen reported on) has turned out to be false. On Wednesday, The New York Times was forced to offer a correction because it had run a picture of a child as proof of starvation taking place. In reality, he had a preexisting genetic condition that caused his appearance, and his siblings and mother appeared to be well fed.

Numerous such hoaxes have been perpetrated over the last month as the “mass starvation” narrative has become prevalent. But now we know for sure that some people are starving in Gaza. They just aren’t the types of people the press will slap on their front pages.