BIGLY CHANGE: Corporation For Public Broadcasting to Shutter After Trump Cuts.
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting said that it will begin to wind down operations after President Donald Trump signed a package of spending cuts that ended its federal funding.
“Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations,” CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison said in a statement Friday.
“CPB remains committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care.”
CPB said that it informed its employees that the majority of staff positions will end with the close of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2025.
