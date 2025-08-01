MORE ANTI-WOKE AD BLOWBACK:

The world of advertising went crazy–or woke, anyway–a few years ago. Obese, unattractive models; “body positivity”; trans spokesmen; rampant political correctness. A reaction has been under way for a while, as companies like Budweiser and Target have been punished by customers for portraying a woke image. The current American Eagle jeans campaign is widely (and correctly) seen as a milestone in the return to normal advertising standards.

Another blow against woke advertising was struck yesterday, when Jaguar Land Rover announced the retirement of its CEO after a stint of only three years:

In his three years as chief executive, Adrian Mardell, 64, has overseen both its strongest profit levels in a decade and a controversial rebrand when the company ditched its “growler” logo and promoted its shift to electric vehicles.

You may recall Jaguar’s ill-fated ad campaign, which featured weird, androgynous models and no cars: