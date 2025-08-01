The world of advertising went crazy–or woke, anyway–a few years ago. Obese, unattractive models; “body positivity”; trans spokesmen; rampant political correctness. A reaction has been under way for a while, as companies like Budweiser and Target have been punished by customers for portraying a woke image. The current American Eagle jeans campaign is widely (and correctly) seen as a milestone in the return to normal advertising standards.
Another blow against woke advertising was struck yesterday, when Jaguar Land Rover announced the retirement of its CEO after a stint of only three years:
In his three years as chief executive, Adrian Mardell, 64, has overseen both its strongest profit levels in a decade and a controversial rebrand when the company ditched its “growler” logo and promoted its shift to electric vehicles.
You may recall Jaguar’s ill-fated ad campaign, which featured weird, androgynous models and no cars:
I know I’m beating a dead horse car brand here, but compare the above to this 2015 ad, which leaned heavily on the reputation of the Jaaaaaag man:
Still though, not everybody has gotten the message that woke is dead, at least as a selling tool: LIV Golf hires Bud Light’s woke ex-marketing exec Alissa Heinerscheid after transgender marketing campaign cratered brand.