THE NEW YORK TIMES IS REALLY LEANING AWFULLY HARD INTO THAT WHOLE “PARTY OF DEATH” MEME: Donor Organs Are Too Rare. We Need a New Definition of Death.
In New York State, with a population of 20 million, there are on average fewer than 500 cases suitable for organ procurement and transplantation each year.
Far more often, people die because their heart has permanently stopped beating, which is known as circulatory death. However, precisely because the blood has stopped circulating, organs from people who die this way are often damaged and unsuited for transplantation.
The need for donor organs is urgent. An estimated 15 people die in this country every day waiting for a transplant. We need to figure out how to obtain more healthy organs from donors while maintaining strict ethical standards.
New technologies can help. But the best solution, we believe, is legal: We need to broaden the definition of death.
Jeff Blehar tweets in response, “When I got my first driver’s license, a friend warned me not to elect to be an organ donor. “Dude, they’re going to try to declare you dead before you are to harvest your organs.” I thought that was the stupidest, most paranoid conspiracy theory I’d ever heard. Now this.”
Mark Hemingway asks, “Do the authors of this NYT op-ed grasp that they have massively set back organ donation with this? Who’s going to agree to be an organ donor if docs are musing out loud about taking your organs when you’re still alive?”