THE NEW YORK TIMES IS REALLY LEANING AWFULLY HARD INTO THAT WHOLE “PARTY OF DEATH” MEME: Donor Organs Are Too Rare. We Need a New Definition of Death.

In New York State, with a population of 20 million, there are on average fewer than 500 cases suitable for organ procurement and transplantation each year.

Far more often, people die because their heart has permanently stopped beating, which is known as circulatory death. However, precisely because the blood has stopped circulating, organs from people who die this way are often damaged and unsuited for transplantation.

The need for donor organs is urgent. An estimated 15 people die in this country every day waiting for a transplant. We need to figure out how to obtain more healthy organs from donors while maintaining strict ethical standards.

New technologies can help. But the best solution, we believe, is legal: We need to broaden the definition of death.