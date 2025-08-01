ABOUT THAT “WEAK” JOBS REPORT:

Today's jobs report is a consequence of the illegal alien labor purge: foreign-born workers down 4 months in a row, down 1.5 million since April.

Native-born workers up 383K in July pic.twitter.com/t4A2YdSBx7 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 1, 2025

We’re transitioning to a workforce much less dependent on cheap, illegal labor — and the pain is largely borne by illegals leaving the country one way or another.

The attendant effects on wages and the domestic labor force participation rate ought to be splendid.