WHEN YOU’RE A DEMOCRAT AND NEW YORK MAG IS SHOWING YOU THE DOOR…: Kamala Harris Won’t Run in 2026. She Should Skip 2028, Too. “The former veep can obviously take her time in planning next steps, but in examining her plight, I’m reminded of what a veteran baseball pitcher once said about the way to get over a sore pitching arm: ‘First you take a year off. Then you retire.’ Kamala Harris is halfway there. She has many opportunities for enjoying private life and continuing her public service somewhere, anywhere, other than on the campaign trail.”