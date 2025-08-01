DAVID MANNEY: Not One More Number: Say Their Names or Admit You Don’t Care. “We count those successful ICE raids like wins on the scoreboard. It’s what sits underneath the scoreboard that hits hard: Each raid is also a confession of how a system failed, resulting in a child paying the ultimate price.”
