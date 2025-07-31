PRETTY MUCH THE SAME THING THEY DO TO ALL THE OTHER RIGHTS: Chris Murphy Gives Gun Owners a Preview of What Dems Would Do to Gun Rights If and When They Regain Power.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) slipped a proposed amendment into a defense spending bill that would skyrocket the National Firearms Act tax to $4,709. That proposal comes just weeks after Congress reduced the tax to $0 from the previous $200 where it’s been since 1934.

Gun control advocates like Sen. Murphy don’t just recoil at the idea of lawful gun ownership. Politicians like him, bought and paid for by billionaire gun control benefactors, absolutely loathe Americans exercising their Second Amendment. And they’re willing to make gun owners pay the price. Literally.

Sen. Murphy slipped his proposed amendment into the House bill for Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies. That bill, H.R. 3944, is currently being considered in the Senate. That’s where Murphy proposed Senate Amendment 2973, which states, “There shall be levied, collected, and paid on firearms transferred a tax at the rate of $4,709 for each firearm transferred.” That’s specific to the tax levied by the 1934 NFA, so it would apply to all tax stamps for suppressors, short-barrel rifles, short-barrel shotguns. The $5 tax on “Any Other Weapon” would increase to $55.

Sen. Murphy didn’t feel the need to punish gun owners for exercising their Second Amendment rights when they were paying the $200 tax. It’s only now that the tax has been eliminated that he’s taking out his frustrations that he couldn’t stop the changes included in the One, Big, Beautiful Bill.