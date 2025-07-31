ANALYSIS: TRUE.
Nice job, Starmer and Macron. You own this shit now. https://t.co/6gzC1GTyB9
— Boo (@IzaBooboo) July 31, 2025
To be fair, Starmer and Macron are likely terrified of their local Muslim populations — and probably not without reason.
ANALYSIS: TRUE.
Nice job, Starmer and Macron. You own this shit now. https://t.co/6gzC1GTyB9
— Boo (@IzaBooboo) July 31, 2025
To be fair, Starmer and Macron are likely terrified of their local Muslim populations — and probably not without reason.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.