I VOTED SO HARD FOR THIS: Trump killing federal regulations at 10-1 rate, tops first term’s 4-1 cut.

Early indications from a key regulation watcher confirm that President Donald Trump is not just making good on a campaign promise to cut 10 regulations for every new one his team proposes, but has also paused issuing new regulations.

The change from the Biden approach is so radical that Washington’s regulation watchdog, Clyde Wayne Crews of the Competitive Enterprise Institute, dubbed the new campaign the “Unrule.”

He said, “What we’re witnessing is the rise of the ‘Unrule,’ a revolt against the machinery of the administrative state.”

In a pending blog post shared with Washington Secrets, he said that many of the rules the Trump administration is imposing are actually targeting those on the books for elimination. “Many of the so-called ‘rules’ that have appeared this year aren’t new mandates at all. They’re reversals, delays, withdrawals — and a government-wide recognition that certain, perhaps most, regulations are not merely unjustified but actively harmful.”

Crews added that some deregulatory moves are significant, such as pulling back the Biden Environmental Protection Agency’s demand for clean vehicles, which Detroit said was unrealistic.