I WOULD CERTAINLY HOPE SO: China claims Nvidia built backdoor into H20 chip designed for Chinese market.

China’s cyber regulator on Thursday said it had held a meeting with Nvidia over what it called “serious security issues” with the company’s artificial intelligence chips. It said US AI experts had “revealed that Nvidia’s computing chips have location tracking and can remotely shut down the technology.”

The Cyberspace Administration of China requested that Nvidia explain the security problems associated with the H20 chip, which was designed for the Chinese market to comply with US export restrictions, and submit documentation to support their case. The announcement comes as Nvidia is rebuilding its China business after Washington this month lifted a ban on H20 sales to the country.

After Washington’s U-turn, Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang visited Beijing to meet officials and customers. He stressed his company’s commitment to the Chinese market and introduced a new graphics processing unit based on the latest Blackwell series that is tailored to align with existing US export controls.