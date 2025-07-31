JIM GERAGHTY: No Hope for a NASA Revival.

Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, the authors of the book Abundance, are correct to point out how slow, burdensome, and delayed by red tape innovation can be, especially on the public side of the ledger. They are correct that this has in many ways ruined the appetite of the public for more of this kind of investment, especially when Elon Musk is managing to leverage private investment and commerce into accomplishments hardly anyone thought possible, like reusable rockets caught in the air as between chopsticks. But I think there is a broader problem, identified by Peter Thiel, that prevents liberals from taking up their mid-century idealism into massive public projects that aim to bring us progress: Americans have largely stopped believing in any future worth living in. We’ve effectively ceded the imagination of the future to others, namely the Chinese, who have turned the ubiquitous communication revolution of the internet into a surveillance state and social-credit system, or the Europeans, who imagine a future of, well, austerity — ultra-expensive energy, below-replacement fertility, and ultimately degrowth to save the planet.

Thus leading to this unintentionally hilarious Bloomberg headline today, a real-life version of the Brits’ apocryphal “Fog in Channel, continent cut off” headline: Europe’s Energy Security Threatened by Cloudy and Windless Days.

As for the final frontier, I’m fine with Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Virgin’s Richard Branson privately funding space exploration, but if there truly is “no hope for a NASA revival,” then the agency should be shuttered.

The JFK-era New Frontier liberals that gave us the moon landings gave way to a left that has pessimistic about America’s future for almost 60 years now, leaving them permanently stuck wallowing in malaise mode. Paul Ehrlich published The Population Bomb in 1968. One of Bobby Kennedy’s ’68 campaign ads featured him scaring impressionable young kids that pollution could become so bad that everyone would be wearing gas masks or living underground (no, really). Once Nixon won the White House, and the left went insane over that outcome, they had every reason to double-down on their pessimism – and they did. As a result, 1969’s triumphant manned moon landing was followed the first “Earth Day” in 1970, which projected an eternity of eco-doom. With the people who staff the news media being true believers in that mindset, is it any wonder the American people similarly adopted their nihilistic worldview as well?