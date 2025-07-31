AND IT WILL HAVE THE SHORTEST PATH TO THE REMAINDER BIN: Unemployed Kamala Harris says she’s writing a book about ‘the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.’

She’s still speaking. Former Vice President Kamala Harris announced plans Thursday to cash in on her 2024 election drubbing with a new book titled “107 Days” that promises a “behind-the-scenes” look at the “shortest presidential campaign in modern history.” “I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what I know it will take to move forward,” the unemployed 60-year-old said in a video announcement — a day after she passed on running for California governor. “In writing this book, one truth kept coming back to me. Sometimes the fight takes a while, but I remain full of hope and I remain clear-eyed,” she added. “I will never stop to make our country reflect the very best of its ideals.”

I hope its ghostwriter was well-paid for his or her efforts — because everybody else during Harris’s stillborn campaign was: How Kamala Harris Burned Through $1.5 Billion in 15 Weeks.

It was a spree that averaged roughly $100 million per week. The frenzied spending has led to second-guessing among some Democrats, including whether investing in celebrity-fueled events with stars such as Lady Gaga and Beyoncé was more ostentatious than effective. Since her loss, the Harris operation has pressed supporters for more cash with desperate-sounding solicitations, stirring fears about post-election debts. “Is there anything we can say?” came one email asking for cash last Monday. The biggest expense during the race was advertising. Between July 21 and Oct. 16, financial records show that the Harris campaign spent $494 million on producing and buying media, a category that includes both television and digital ads. The total sum through the election is said to be closer to $600 million.

