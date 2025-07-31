TO BOLDLY GO WHERE NO VAN HAS GONE BEFORE: For Sale: 1990 Airstream NASA 025 Command Vehicle. A Once-in-a-Lifetime Investment Opportunity.

Imagine pulling into Burning Man driving this?

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own your own NASA vehicle this is the NASA 025 command vehicle. NASA 025 was designed to land crewed missions at Edwards Air Force Base. It is the one and only of its kind ever built. Has only 8240 miles on it as driven from Ohio to California then around the Edwards base

As Edwards AFB is a massive dry lake bed space missions (both public and secret) would often land in remote areas of the base miles from the tower. This vehicle would be the onsite command center complete with communications and atmospheric monitoring.