MAD MEN SHOULD ONLY CARE ABOUT WHAT SELLS: Has Mad Ave Gone Anti-Woke?

You can skip the rant, but I do want to address the label at the top: “Dunkin’ Donuts learned nothing from AE, Sweeney[.]” Fact check: pants on fire. Dunkin’ Donuts took the Sydney Sweeney lesson to heart, or at least its advertisers did.

And what is that lesson? It’s pretty simple: Normal people are normal. They respond to normal stimuli, such as attractive young women and men in advertising pitches. They don’t mind looking at “kings of summer” or svelte starlets in TV and print spots. In fact, normal people tend to prefer it.

Mainly, though, normal people don’t like being lectured about social-justice causes in sales pitches, or in other forms of entertainment. They have grown sick and tired of it, in fact, so much so that they are responding very enthusiastically to advertising campaigns that either eschew it, as Sweeney’s jeans campaign does, or deliberately provoke the Lefty lecture circuit, as Dunkin’ Donuts is doing. The days of Bud Light and other woke products scolding their customers is over, and ad companies have figured that out.