END THE FED:

I’ve watched every Fed press conference since they began in 2011. I spent a decade trading interest rate derivatives. Following the Fed was literally my full-time job. Yesterday was the most confusing, bizarre, and blatantly political Fed press conference I’ve ever seen.

Full text:

I’ve watched every Fed press conference since they began in 2011. I spent a decade trading interest rate derivatives. Following the Fed was literally my full-time job. Yesterday was the most confusing, bizarre, and blatantly political Fed press conference I’ve ever seen.

Jerome Powell keeps moving the goalposts from meeting to meeting to justify keeping rates at 20-year highs—the lower-than-expected inflation data be damned! Why? It looks like an effort to sabotage President Trump and his economic agenda. And real people are paying the price.

Americans can’t get a home because they can’t afford a mortgage because Powell won’t get off his anti-Trump high horse and lower rates like every single central bank in the West has this year. He’s hurting workers, families, retirees, and businesses small and large.

What Jerome Powell is doing is economically illiterate and deeply un-American.