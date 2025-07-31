FAIL, BRITANNIA: Starmer Opens Possibility of Prosecuting Veterans Who Served During the Northern Irish Troubles. “No one will be chasing down any IRA, Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), or Ulster Defense Force (UDA) terrorists for appearances or answers. It appears they will be going after British Army pensioners.”
